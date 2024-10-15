Day after Mumbai bomb scare, multiple flights get bomb threats through social media

NEW DELHI: Five flights, including one bound for the United States, received bomb-threat messages through a social media handle on Tuesday, prompting security agencies to undertake specific counter-terrorist drills at various airports, official sources said.

The threats via microblogging platform X came a day after three international flights originating from Mumbai received bomb threats, causing trouble to hundreds of passengers and airline crew.

The messages posted on Monday were declared a hoax.

Two more flights received similar threats on Tuesday but a confirmation was awaited.

The sources said an X handle issued threats on Tuesday to five flights -- an Air India Express flight from Jaipur to Bengaluru via Ayodhya (IX765), a SpiceJet flight from Darbhanga to Mumbai (SG116), an Akasa Air flight from Bagdogra to Bengaluru (QP 1373), an Air India flight from Delhi to Chicago (AI 127) and an Indigo flight from Dammam (Saudi Arabia) to Lucknow (6E 98).

An Air India Express spokesperson told PTI in a statement that they, along with a few other operators, received a "specific" security threat from an unverified social media handle.

"In response, security protocols were promptly activated as directed by the government-appointed Bomb Threat Assessment Committee.

The flight landed safely, and the aircraft will be released for operations following all mandated security procedures," the spokesperson said.