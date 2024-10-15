‘EC should look into complaints of battery strength’

Former Chief Election Commissioner OP Rawat says the ECI should look into the complaints registered about the battery strength of 99% in EVMs after the counting, as in cases of normal voting, there should not be more than 60-70% of charge in the device.

In an interview with Mukesh Ranjan, he, however, contended that in cases where the polling is not much, batteries can have the charging strength of 95 to 99%. Yet it is a matter of probe and the ECI should initiate one.

Excerpts:

How do you look at the conduct of the Assembly polls in J&K?

I’d say elections in J&K that took place after a long gap are quite encouraging. This is victory of democracy in the Union Territory, as voters’ participation was very high with almost nil incidences of violence.

According to you, who should be given credit for this encouraging trend?

I will give credit to the people/voters of the UT for this. However, for organising such a mammoth democratic exercise in such an efficient manner, the credit also goes to the field officials and the security forces, who conducted the polls at the booth level.

Congress says some of the EVMs showed 99% charge strength even after the conclusion of the counting?

First of all, we need to understand why batteries are used in EVMs. All the EVMs are standalone and to keep them so, we do not use plug-in power supply. If plug-in and wires are used to activate EVMs, doubts could be raised about them for being used for hacking. Even if using batteries is more costly, we continue to use them to keep the voting machine insulated from the external world.

I don’t understand how the level of charge in the battery can affect the vote count. I personally think that for the satisfaction of the complaining parties, the ECI should take some measures to investigate and do a random check.