Farooq in RS, 1 berth for Congress in Omar cabinet

SRINAGAR: The Congress may get one cabinet berth in the NC-Congress coalition government to be headed by Omar Abdullah and one Rajya Sabya seat from the J&K Union Territory. The NC may also send its president and three-time former CM Farooq Abdullah to Parliament by fielding him from one of the four Rajya Sabha seats.

The J&K government can have only 10 ministers, which includes the CM. The Congress won only six seats in its worst performance in the 2024 Assembly polls.

Four Rajya Sabha seats from J&K are vacant due to the absence of an Assembly. As the Assembly will shortly convene, the Election Commission of India may start the process of filling the RS posts.

With 55 MLAs supporting the NC-led coalition government, it may get three RS seats, while the BJP, which emerged as the second-largest party with 29 seats, may get one. The NC may offer one seat to Congress and send two of its members, including senior Abdullah, to the RS. This formula may help NC run a smooth coalition government with Congress.