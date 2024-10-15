First meet of Kuki, Meitei, Naga MLAs since Manipur erupted

GUWAHATI/NEW DELHI: Legislators from Manipur’s Meitei, Kuki and Naga communities will sit down on Tuesday in Delhi for their first joint meeting since the eruption of ethnic violence in the state last year. The meeting, organised by the Centre, will be held on Tuesday.

A Meitei legislator said he welcomed the initiative and was looking forward to attending the meeting. “We were asked to sit together as part of a peace initiative,” he told this newspaper. “There will be legislators from Meitei, Kuki and Naga communities, and the state’s different regions will be well represented,” he said.