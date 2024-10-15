Government sitting over proposal dealing with medical negligence for 2 yrs, says RTI

NEW DELHI: The Centre is sitting over its proposal to amend the National Medical Commission (NMC) Act 2019, which allowed patients and their relatives to approach its ethics board against the decisions of the State Medical Councils (SMC) in complaints of medical negligence and misconduct against doctors, for the past two years. Currently, there is no provision for patients to challenge the decisions of SMCs regarding the medical negligence of doctors.

The health ministry made a provision and proposed an amendment to the NMC Act in 2022. But despite that, the government has yet to notify it, says RTI activist Dr K V Babu.