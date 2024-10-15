India's mobile, telecom journey in the 21st century is a subject of study for whole world: PM Modi

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that India's mobile and telecom journey in the 21st century is a subject of study for the entire world.

Speaking at the inauguration of the eighth edition of the India Mobile Congress 2024, Modi emphasized that telecom is not just a medium of connectivity, but also a medium of equity and opportunity in India.

“India's mobile and telecom journey in the 21st century is a subject of study for the whole world”, said Modi.

The Prime Minister inaugurated the International Telecommunication Union - World Telecommunication Standardization Assembly (WTSA) 2024 alongside the 8th edition of the India Mobile Congress 2024.

Highlighting the significance of this combined event, he noted that WTSA’s objective is to work on global standards, while the role of the India Mobile Congress is focused on services. He mentioned that today’s event brings global standards and services together on a single platform. Emphasizing India’s commitment to quality service and standards, the Prime Minister remarked that WTSA’s experience would provide new energy to India.

Modi mentioned that India has a mobile phone user base of 120 crore (1.2 billion), with 95 crore (950 million) internet users and digital transactions accounting for over 40% of the global total in real-time. He added that India has demonstrated how digital connectivity can effectively facilitate last-mile delivery. He congratulated participants for choosing India as the destination to discuss global telecommunication standards and the future of telecom as a global good.

Discussing telecom sector reforms, the Prime Minister highlighted India’s efforts to lower data costs. He noted that the cost of internet data in India is now as low as 12 cents per GB, compared to many countries where 1 GB of data costs 10 to 20 times more. “Today, every Indian consumes about 30 GB of data on average each month,” he said.

The Prime Minister emphasized that India is focused on fostering global connections. “Whether it’s the ancient Silk Route or today’s technology route, India’s sole mission is to connect the world and open new doors of progress,” he remarked. In this context, he stated that the partnership between WTSA and IMC sends a powerful message that local and global efforts can bring benefits not just to one country, but to the entire world.

PM Modi called on WTSA to take a proactive role in creating a secure digital ecosystem and safe channels for telecommunication.