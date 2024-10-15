Investigation in Kolkata rape-murder case going on with utmost seriousness: CBI tells Supreme Court

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) informed the Supreme Court on Tuesday that the investigation in the rape and murder case of a doctor working at the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata was going on with "utmost seriousness".

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, representing the CBI, submitted the fifth status report of the agency before a bench of Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and Justices J B Pardiwala and Manoj Misra.

"Investigation was going on in the matter with utmost seriousness. The chargesheet in the matter was filed on October 7 against accused Sanjay Roy and a Sealdah court has taken cognisance," he told the bench.

The top court observed that the CBI report indicated that the agency was probing the role of other persons as a part of its ongoing investigation and sought a further status report within three weeks.

On the issue of the National Task Force (NTF), constituted to make recommendations over the safety and security of medical professionals, the apex court noted that it had held no meeting since the first week of September.