Jharkhand Assembly polls to take place in two phases

RANCHI: The Election Commission on Tuesday announced Assembly Elections in Jharkhand in two phases. The first phase will take place on November 13 and the second phase will be held on November 20. The counting of votes will take place on November 23.

To form the government in Jharkhand, one needs 41 seats out of the total strength of the 81-member Jharkhand Assembly.

Meanwhile, minutes before the announcement of Assembly polls by the Chief Election Commission of India, Varun Ranjan was made the new Deputy Commissioner of Ranchi. The order was passed in the light of ECI’s direction to take action against IAS officer Manjunath Bhajantri, terming his appointment as DC and DEO of Ranchi a violation of the Jharkhand High Court's decision.