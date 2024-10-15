Maharashtra to vote in single phase on November 20, Jharkhand in two phases; results on 23rd

Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar announced that the Maharashtra assembly elections will take place on November 20.
Voters in Jharkhand will head to the polls in two phases, with elections set for November 13 and November 20.
Counting for both assembly elections is scheduled for November 23.
The term of the 288-seats Maharashtra assembly ends on November 26. Whereas, term of the Jharkhand assembly which has 81 members, ends on January 5, 2025.
The upcoming Maharashtra Assembly elections are poised to feature a significant two-way contest.
The opposition coalition, Maha Vikas Aghadi, includes the Shiv Sena (UBT), the NCP-SP led by Sharad Pawar, and the Congress party.
On the other side, the ruling Mahayuti Alliance comprises the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Shiv Sena faction led by Eknath Shinde, and the NCP faction headed by Ajit Pawar.
The Election Commission also announced that bypolls to 47 assembly seats and Wayanad Lok Sabha seat will be held on November 13.
Similarly, bypolls to Kedarnath assembly seat in Uttarakhand, Nanded Lok Sabha seat in Maharashtra will be held on November 20.