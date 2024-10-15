Maharashtra to vote in single phase on November 20, Jharkhand in two phases; results on 23rd

Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar announced that the Maharashtra assembly elections will take place on November 20.

Voters in Jharkhand will head to the polls in two phases, with elections set for November 13 and November 20.

Counting for both assembly elections is scheduled for November 23.

The term of the 288-seats Maharashtra assembly ends on November 26. Whereas, term of the Jharkhand assembly which has 81 members, ends on January 5, 2025.