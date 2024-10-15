Opposition MPs stage walkout of Waqf Bill panel meet, may approach Speaker

NEW DELHI: With the Centre asserting that it will pass the Waqf (Amendment) Bill 2024 during the upcoming session of Parliament, Opposition MPs are mulling to approach the Lok Sabha Speaker to address several concerns about the Joint Parliamentary committee examining the proposed legislation. The committee has to submit its report to the Lok Sabha by the last day of the first week of the next Parliament session.

A meeting of the JPC on Monday saw chaotic scenes after several opposition MPs staged a walkout, alleging that the panel failed to function in accordance with rules and regulations. Several MPs, including Gaurav Gogoi and Imran Masood of the Congress, DMK’s A Raja, Shiv Sena (UBT)’s Arvind Sawant AIMIM’s Asaduddin Owaisi, SP’s Mohibbullah and Sanjay Singh of the AAP, stormed out of the meeting and expressed strong sentiments against its proceedings. While the Opposition members held a separate meeting, sources said that they are likely to approach the Speaker to discuss their concerns.