Pravin Togadia returns to RSS headquarters after six years, Meets RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat

AHMEDABAD: In a significant development, Dr. Pravin Togadia, a once-prominent Hindutva hardliner who distanced himself from the Sangh Parivar after resigning as the international working president of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP), made a visit to the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) headquarters on 12th October after a six-year hiatus.
During his visit, Togadia held detailed discussions with RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, delving into a range of topics including Hindutva, women empowerment, and other pressing issues.
In an exclusive conversation with TNIE, Dr. Praveen Togadia stated, "Both the RSS chief and I decided it was time to meet, so we did in Nagpur on Dussehra. Our meeting wasn't prompted by any intermediary, reason, or political agenda. The RSS and I have been working on the same issues. During our discussions, I had extensive talks with the Sangh chief on Hindutva, particularly the situation of Hindus in Bangladesh."
Togadia said that in addition to Hindutva, the Sangh chief and he also discussed women's safety and initiatives to train women to become strong, empowered citizens. "We delved into health-related matters and other national issues as well. Since both our organizations and the RSS are focused on Hindutva, there is potential for collaboration on certain fronts in the future," he said.
Speaking on the Ram temple issue, Togadia stated that he congratulated the Sangh chief on the progress of the Ram temple and the construction of the temple has united the Hindu community, which had previously been divided along caste lines.
Addressing his meeting with a senior Union minister, Togadia clarified, "Yes, I attended a Dussehra event where I met him, but the meeting was not political. Since leaving the Vishwa Hindu Parishad, I haven't engaged with any leader or activist from the government or the organization, but my connections with them go back 40 years. Naturally, when we meet, there's a lot to discuss."
Pravin Togadia, an Ahmedabad-based cancer surgeon and firebrand Hindutva leader, has had a turbulent relationship with the RSS and its affiliated organizations over the years.
Pravin Togadia, once an RSS swayamsevak in Ahmedabad, was inducted into the VHP in 1983, while Narendra Modi joined the BJP in 1984. Both were key players during the BJP's rise to power in Gujarat in 1995. When Shankersinh Vaghela, a rebel BJP leader, became Chief Minister with Congress support, he jailed Togadia for allegedly assaulting BJP politicians—Modi campaigned for his release.
Togadia, later appointed VHP General Secretary, supported Modi when he was sidelined by Keshubhai Patel and helped him become Gujarat’s Chief Minister in 2001. Togadia’s influence extended to Modi's government, with his ally Gordhan Zadafia appointed as Minister of State for Home.
Togadia even hailed the government as the beginning of a "Hindu Rashtra." However, after Modi’s 2002 election victory, Togadia’s influence waned as Modi distanced himself, dropping Zadafia and curbing VHP's sway in Gujarat, particularly during his second term, with actions against VHP activists. Togadia, in turn, mocked Modi's attempts at reaching out to Muslims through his Sadbhavana initiatives.
In 2018, Pravin Togadia parted ways with the Sangh Parivar after a significant leadership shift within the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP). Former Himachal Pradesh Governor V.S. Kokje was elected as VHP's international president, marking the end of Togadia's decades-long dominance.
His nominee, incumbent Raghava Reddy, suffered a major defeat in the first election held in 52 years. Togadia, who had been with the VHP for over three decades and served as its international working president since 2011, saw his influence wane as Kokje took over the reins.
After his split with the RSS, Pravin Togadia founded the Antarashtriya Hindu Parishad (AHP) and currently serves as its president. The organization, under his leadership, has established a presence in several states across India.