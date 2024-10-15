Pravin Togadia returns to RSS headquarters after six years, Meets RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat

AHMEDABAD: In a significant development, Dr. Pravin Togadia, a once-prominent Hindutva hardliner who distanced himself from the Sangh Parivar after resigning as the international working president of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP), made a visit to the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) headquarters on 12th October after a six-year hiatus.

During his visit, Togadia held detailed discussions with RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, delving into a range of topics including Hindutva, women empowerment, and other pressing issues.

In an exclusive conversation with TNIE, Dr. Praveen Togadia stated, "Both the RSS chief and I decided it was time to meet, so we did in Nagpur on Dussehra. Our meeting wasn't prompted by any intermediary, reason, or political agenda. The RSS and I have been working on the same issues. During our discussions, I had extensive talks with the Sangh chief on Hindutva, particularly the situation of Hindus in Bangladesh."

Togadia said that in addition to Hindutva, the Sangh chief and he also discussed women's safety and initiatives to train women to become strong, empowered citizens. "We delved into health-related matters and other national issues as well. Since both our organizations and the RSS are focused on Hindutva, there is potential for collaboration on certain fronts in the future," he said.