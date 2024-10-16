Ban on internet as tensions erupt in Tripura district

GUWAHATI: Tripura government suspended mobile internet services for the next 72 hours in the North Tripura district, after communal tensions flared up in the district on Tuesday.

Attempts were made by mobs to attack a Shiva temple and a mosque, the police said.

“In the morning, an attempt was made to attack a temple. A similar attempt was made later to target a mosque,” a senior police officer told this newspaper.

The government warned that violation of its notification banning the mobile internet will be punishable under Section 223 of BNSS and relevant provisions of other laws.

The incident follows clashes between two communities, which left a person dead in Kadamtala area on October 6, and violence during Durga puja.