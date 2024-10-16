BJP sets in motion poll process to pick new party president

NEW DELHI: The BJP on Tuesday started the process for organisational polls, leading up to the election of a new party president, with appointment of K Laxman as the National Returning Officer.

Following the decision of the BJP’s national executive committee (NEC), party president JP Nadda appointed party vice-president Rekha Verma and MPs Sambit Patra and Naresh as co-returning officers to support Laxman for the upcoming nationwide organisational polls.

Rajya Sabha MP Laxman, the national president of the party’s OBC Morcha since 2020, is also a member of the party’s Central Election Committee (CEC), the apex body that takes final electoral decisions. The team will now decide how to conduct the elections as per the party’s constitution and who the election officers in the states will be, said a party leader.

The decision comes as current president Nadda continues his term under an extension for the second time. He is discharging organisational responsibility as the BJP chief even after becoming a union minister.

The move to elect a new leadership also comes on the heels of a membership drive, during which over 9 crore new members have been added to the party’s ranks.