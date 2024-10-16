Cabinet approves MSP hike for Rabi crops for 2025-26; Wheat, barley see major increases

The Cabinet approves increment of minimum support prices (MSP) for Rabi Crops for marketing season for market season 2025-26 in the range of Rs 130 to Rs 300. It has increased MSP major rabi crop wheat by 6.6% whereas barley crops MSP increased by highest 7%.

The MSP of wheat crop has been increased by Rs 150 , from Rs 2275 per quintal to Rs 2425 per quintal.

The absolute highest increase in MSP has been announced for Rapeseed & Mustard at Rs.300 per quintal followed by Lentil (Masur) at Rs.275 per quintal. After this, the MSP of Rapeseed & Mustard increased to Rs 5950 per quintal and lentil price increased to 6700 per quintal.

For gram, wheat, safflower and barley, there is an increase of Rs.210 per quintal, Rs.150 per quintal, Rs.140 per quintal and Rs.130 per quintal respectively. Now, the MSP of gram will be Rs 5650 per quintal, and the MSP of mustard will be Rs 5950 per quintal.

The I&B minister informed the media that the cabinet has increased the MSP of crops in the range of 2.41 to 7.03 percent.

The Government said the increase in MSP for mandated Rabi Crops for Marketing Season 2025-26 is in line with the Union Budget 2018-19 announcement of fixing the MSP at a level of at least 1.5 times of the All-India weighted average Cost of Production.

The expected margin over All-India weighted average cost of production is 105 percent for wheat, followed by 98 percent for rapeseed & mustard; 89 percent for lentil; 60 percent for gram; 60 percent for barley; and 50 percent for safflower. This increased MSP of rabi crops will ensure remunerative prices to the farmers and incentivise crop diversification.

However, farmers leaders and experts say the MSP formula calculated by the government has not included cost of land, family labours and other important components.