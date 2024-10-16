Canadian Air Force plane ferries stranded Air India passengers from Iqaluit airport to Chicago

NEW DELHI: A Canadian Air Force aircraft is currently ferrying stranded passengers of an Air India flight from Iqaluit Airport to Chicago, hours after the flight was diverted to the airport due to a bomb threat.
The flight had 211 passengers on board, including 20 crew members.
In a statement on Wednesday, Air India confirmed that passengers of flight AI127, which was diverted to Iqaluit in Canada on 15 October, are on their way to their destination, Chicago.
"Passengers are being ferried on a Canadian Air Force aircraft that has taken off from Iqaluit at 03:54 hrs UTC and is expected to land in Chicago at around 07:48 hrs UTC," the airline said.
The UTC (Coordinated Universal Time) of 03:54 hours was around 11:54 pm local time in Iqaluit.