Canadian Air Force plane ferries stranded Air India passengers from Iqaluit airport to Chicago

NEW DELHI: A Canadian Air Force aircraft is currently ferrying stranded passengers of an Air India flight from Iqaluit Airport to Chicago, hours after the flight was diverted to the airport due to a bomb threat.

The flight had 211 passengers on board, including 20 crew members.

In a statement on Wednesday, Air India confirmed that passengers of flight AI127, which was diverted to Iqaluit in Canada on 15 October, are on their way to their destination, Chicago.