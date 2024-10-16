Chhattisgarh govt to introduce new hologram to curb illegal liquor sales

RAIPUR: In a significant decision taken by the Chhattisgarh government on Wednesday, there will be a strict monitoring step in place to curb the nuisance of illegal liquor sales across the state.

A cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai took a decision to introduce new holograms for both domestic and foreign liquor bottles, intended to restrain illegal liquor trade.

“In the cabinet meeting, the state government announced to introduce the new security features on all domestic and foreign liquor bottles in the form of holograms which will be procured from the India Security Press, Nashik. A unique identification will be put in place for each bottle making it easier to detect illegal liquor and deter the unauthorised trade”, said a government spokesperson.

The government hopes that the new initiative besides ensuring the well-being of consumers will also pave the way to boost the state revenues.

The proactive effort by the state is expected to witness stern crackdown on illicit liquor sales in future.

As a commodity, the liquor often led the state to secure high revenue collections but it eventually also became an issue of acrimonious tussle in Chhattisgarh’s political battleground between the Congress and the BJP.