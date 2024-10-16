CWRC asks Tamil Nadu to be judicious in using Mettur reservoir water

NEW DELHI: The Cauvery Water Regulation Committee (CWRC) has advised the Tamil Nadu government to exercise caution regarding the use of water from the Mettur reservoirs, despite predictions of an above-normal Northeast monsoon. The committee has directed Karnataka to maintain the stipulated flows of Cauvery water at the interstate point of Biligundlu.

So far, the CWRC has expressed satisfaction with the performance of Cauvery water flows from Karnataka during the recently concluded Southwest Monsoon (SWM) season and the early onset of the Northeast monsoon.

Following the conclusion of the SWM season, which commenced on May 30 and finally retreated on October 15, excess water flows were maintained at interstate points in July and August, with the exception of June and September. The water availability situation is also satisfactory in Puducherry.

In its 105th meeting, the CWRC assessed that Karnataka released around 205 thousand million cubic feet (TMC) of water flows at the interstate point of Biligundlu between June and September 2024, exceeding the required total for the entire monsoon season of 123 TMC (see table).

In comparison, last year, the total water availability in the three Tamil Nadu reservoirs (Mettur, Bhavani, and Amravati) was alarmingly low at just 33 TMC, whereas this year it stands at approximately 75 TMC.

Furthermore, water flows at interstate points in October have also been satisfactory. According to the Cauvery Water Disputes Tribunal (CWDT), as modified by the Supreme Court, Karnataka is required to transfer 0.7 TMC of water flow per day at the interstate point in October.

“In the first 13 days of October, Karnataka has released 10.5 TMC against the required 9.1 TMC,” Vineet Gupta, Chairman of the CWRC, told the New Indian Express after the meeting. He further stated that the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted an above-normal Northeast monsoon, which began five days earlier than the normal schedule of October 20.