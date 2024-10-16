Expansion of solar infrastructure should go with creation of green jobs, says Energy Minister Pralhad Joshi

The Union minister of New and Renewable Energy Pralhad Joshi said creating green jobs to support millions of livelihoods while expanding solar infrastructure is a crucial challenge to mitigate climate impacts.

Joshi, who is also president of the International Solar Alliance (ISA), was addressing representatives of 60 countries during the curtain raiser event of for the Seventh Session of the International Solar Alliance (ISA) Assembly in New Delhi.

“This growing commitment demonstrates solar energy's significant role in addressing our shared energy access challenges and the adverse effects of climate change. The progress made by ISA’s Member Countries in adopting solar energy is remarkable,” said Joshi.

Under the presidency of the Republic of India and co-presidency of the Republic of France, the seventh session of the International Solar Alliance Assembly will be held at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi, India, from November 3 to November 6, 2024.

Ajay Yadav, Joint Secretary, MNRE, has underlined challenges of investment global dollar expansion in its remark.

“Global solar deployment presents its challenges: investments, infrastructure, and indigenisation. Countering these challenges demands targeted efforts to support the sector's expansion,” said Yadav.

Moreover, experts also point out the challenges of lack of land for the expansion of solar energy.