Government issues guidelines to prevent Greenwashing, misleading environmental claims

The Government has issued guidelines aimed at the prevention and regulation of 'Greenwashing' and misleading environmental claims to protect the interests of consumers and the public. These guidelines will promote sustainable business practices.

The guidelines emphasise that specific environmental claims must be supported by reliable scientific evidence and accurate qualifiers. Furthermore, adequate disclosures on claims such as ‘natural’, ‘organic’, and ‘pure’ are essential.

“Greenwashing” is a term that plays on the word ‘whitewashing’ and refers to the marketing tactic where companies falsely claim or exaggerate the environmental benefits of their products or services, often using vague or unsubstantiated terms such as “natural,” “eco-friendly,” or “green.”

Nidhi Khare, Secretary of the Department of Consumer Affairs and Chief Commissioner of the Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA), stated that the guidelines for the Prevention and Regulation of Greenwashing and Misleading Environmental Claims address the issue of greenwashing and misleading claims.

The Government's statement indicated that these guidelines seek to foster truthful practices, ensuring that environmental claims are both truthful and meaningful, which will help enhance consumer trust and encourage sustainable business practices.