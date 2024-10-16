Jaipur Diary: Investment summit for tourism opportunity

Investment summit for tourism opportunity

The Rajasthan Investment Summit seems to have transformed into a grand tourism opportunity for the state’s BJP ministers. It all started with Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma and his deputy, Prem Chand Bairwa, jetting off to South Korea and Japan last month in an effort to attract investments ahead of the December summit. Next in line was Industry Minister Rajyavardhan Rathore, who embarked on a trip to Dubai and other Middle Eastern countries. And now, the “royal diva” herself, Deputy CM Diya Kumari, has joined CM Bhajan Lal for an extravagant tour of Europe where the pair are set to woo investors .

‘Surprise’ Haryana win enthuses BJP workers

The BJP’s unexpected victory in Haryana has sparked enthusiasm within its ranks in Rajasthan, where the party faces upcoming by-elections in seven assembly constituencies. Some of the key seats are in the politically significant Jat belt, a region dominated by the agricultural community. However, BJP insiders reveal that the party is now banking on a new strategy of uniting non-Jat castes to counter Congress’s efforts to woo the Jat community. This tactic, which worked effectively in Haryana, is now being prepared for the bypolls in Rajasthan.

Ministers clash over transfer of principals

In an embarrassing incident, a clash between two ministers of the Rajasthan government has led to the cancellation of the orders to transfer around 50 government school principals and teachers. The education department issued three orders on Tuesday for the transfers which included 40 principals and 8 lecturers. Significantly, 35 of 40 principals mentioned in the transfer list were from Dausa, the bastion of Agriculture Minister Kirodi Lal Meena. Within a few hours, after objections from Meena, the Education minister Madan Dilawar had to roll back the transfer list.

Rajesh Asnani

Our correspondent in Jaipur

rajesh.asnani@newindianexpress.com