Minor boy from Chattisgarh taken into custody over hoax bomb threats issued to flights

A seventeen-year-old boy hailing from Rajnandgaon in Chattisgarh has been taken into custody by the Mumbai police in connection with the series of bomb threats issued to various Indian airlines since Monday, leading to some flights being delayed, diverted, cancelled and making emergency landing.

The boy, a school dropout, allegedly issued the threats through a fake handle created on X in the name of his friend with whom he had a dispute.

The boy and his father were summoned by the Mumbai police for questioning earlier on Wednesday.

While the boy has been taken into custody and is being taken to a remand home, his father is still being questioned, NDTV reported citing police sources.

As many as 19 flights have received bomb threats in three days leading to diversions, delays and emergency landing.

On Wednesday, bomb threats were received by four IndiGo flights, two SpiceJet flights and one flight of Akasa Air, according to officials.

A Riyadh-bound IndiGo flight was diverted to Muscat due to the threat on Wednesday.

The Mumbai Police have registered three FIRs in the case and the teenager has been taken into custody in connection with the first FIR which pertains to threats issued to flights on Monday.

According to police, the boy through the social media handle had issued threats to four flights, three of which were international flights.

The Delhi Police have also registered an FIR and opened an investigation into the matter.

Meanwhile, Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu on Wednesday said the government is closely monitoring the situation and asserted that all necessary measures are being taken.

"We are closely monitoring the situation and ensuring that We are committed to maintaining the highest security standards and passenger safety remains our topmost priority," the minister said in a statement adding that the law enforcement agencies are pursuing all cases actively.

The issue of multiple hoax threats to airlines also came up before a parliamentary committee on Wednesday as the civil aviation secretary told parliamentarians that the accused are being identified and action will be taken against them.

(With inputs from PTI)