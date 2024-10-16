MNS will go solo and contest highest number of seats in Maharashtra polls: Raj Thackeray

MUMBAI: The MNS will fight the Maharashtra assembly elections on its own, without any alliance, said party chief Raj Thackeray on Wednesday.

The head of Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) had backed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's candidature in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections and campaigned for the BJP-led Mahayuti candidates in the states.

MNS will fight the assembly polls independently, he told reporters, asserting that they will contest more seats than any other party.

"We will be contesting the polls with full vigour. After the polls, the MNS will be in government. MNS will contest the highest number of seats among all political parties," said the firebrand leader known for his oratory skills.

He also welcomed the state government's decision to waive toll at Mumbai's five entry points and said his party had been campaigning for it for several years.