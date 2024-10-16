Nayab Singh Saini elected as BJP's legislature party leader in Haryana, will take oath as CM on Oct 17

CHANDIGARH: The prominent Other Backward Class (OBC) leader, 54-year-old Nayab Singh Saini was unanimously elected as the leader of the BJP legislature party in Haryana on October 16 thus clearing the decks for his second innings as chief minister. He would take oath as Chief Minister in Panchkula on October 17.

The half an hour meeting of the BJP legislature party at the party office Panch Kamal today in Panchkula was attended by all the 48 elected legislators of the party and central observers Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Madhya Pradesh chief minister Mohan Yadav.

The name of Saini was proposed by Krishan Kumar Bedi MLA from Narwana after which Ambala Cantt MLA Anil Vij endorsed it and all MLAs unanimously backed the choice. "There was only one proposal moved by Narwana MLA Krishan Bedi and it was seconded by Ambala Cantonment MLA Anil Vij in favour of Saini,’’ Amit Shah said declaring Saini as the BJP legislature party leader in Haryana.

Saini will meet Governor Bandaru Dattatraya at Haryana Raj Bhavan in Chandigarh to stake claim to form the government.