PM Modi, Shah meet with BJP leaders to firm up Jharkhand candidates, strategy

NEW DELHI: Hours after the Election Commission announced poll dates for the 81-member Jharkhand assembly, the BJP’s Central Election Committee (CEC) met at the party headquarters on Tuesday to select candidates and firm up strategy.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP president JP Nadda and national general secretary (organisation) BL Santhosh were among the CEC members who deliberated on the probable list of nominees. Jharkhand election in-charge Shivraj Singh Chouhan, co-in-charge Himanta Biswa Sarma and Union ministers Annapurna Devi and Sanjay Seth were also present, besides the party’s Jharkhand unit chief Babulal Marandi and former Union minister Arjun Munda.

“Modi expressed confidence about outcomes in both Jharkhand and Maharashtra, and asked the committee to consider candidates with clean and non-controversial backgrounds,” said a party leader aware of the developments.

The Jharkhand BJP core committee had earlier prepared a list of potential candidates after discussions with the state unit and a recent meeting with Nadda on October 7.

“A comprehensive candidate list was discussed, which included allocation of seats for allies from Bihar and Jharkhand. NDA partners JDU and LJP (RV) got special attention,” the party leader said.