PM Modi to lead historic conclave of NDA CMs, Dy CMs after swearing-in of Haryana CM

NEW DELHI: In a first for the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) the swearing-in ceremony of Nayab Singh Saini as the Chief Minister of Haryana on Thursday would be followed by a conclave of NDA’s all CMs and their deputies with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in attendance marking a notable moment for the NDA.

Following the ceremony, Chandigarh will host a historic conclave featuring Chief Ministers and Deputy Chief Ministers from NDA-ruled states. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday here announced that nearly all 20 Chief Ministers and their deputies from NDA states will participate in this half-day meeting. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to attend the entire event, lending his leadership to the proceedings.

The conclave will kick off immediately after Saini's swearing-in ceremony. Among the attendees are 13 Chief Ministers and 16 Deputy Chief Ministers of BJP ruled states and other CMs and deputy CMs of NDA rules states including Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Sikkim, Nagaland, and Meghalaya, will attend this.

Prominent figures in attendance will include BJP President J.P. Nadda, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, and Home Minister Amit Shah, along with Andhra CM Chandra Babu Naidu and Nagaland CM Neiphiu Rio, who will lead discussions. The agenda for the conclave is structured to address critical national development issues.

Key topics will include the observance of "Sanvidhan Ka Amrut Mahotsav," celebrating the Constitution's significance, and marking the 50th anniversary of attempts to undermine democracy in India. This meeting aims to reinforce the NDA's collaborative governance model and strategise on future policy directions.

As the NDA looks to strengthen its unity and effectiveness across states, this conclave serves as a platform for dialogue and coordination, showcasing the coalition's commitment to addressing pressing national challenges while celebrating democratic values. The involvement of high-profile leaders underscores the importance of this event in shaping the political landscape ahead of upcoming elections.