PM Modi to speak on International Abhidhamma Divas

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will speak at the International Abhidhamma Divas being organised by the International Buddhist Confederation (IBC) in association with the Ministry of Culture on Thursday.

On the occasion, the PM will share his insights on the significance of Abhidhamma Divas, the importance of the Pali language and the Government’s ongoing efforts to preserve and promote the rich heritage of Buddha Dhamma.

The recent recognition of Pali as a classical language, along with four other languages, enhances the significance of this year’s Abhidhamma Divas celebrations as Buddha’s teachings on Abhidhamma are originally available in Pali language, said officials.

Present on the occasion will be the Union Minister of Culture and tourism Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and Union Minister for parliamentary and minority affairs Kiren Rijiju.

The event will feature Dhamma teachings by the chairman of Mahabodhi Maitri Mahamandal, Arunachal Pradesh Panyarakkhita. Two academic sessions, during the day, will include distinguished scholars presenting insightful papers on the themes of ‘The Significance of Abhidhamma in 21st Century’ and ‘Origin of Pali language and its Role in Contemporary Times’.