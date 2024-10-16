Suspected hooch claims seven lives in Bihar's Siwan district, probe underway

PATNA: As many as seven persons died and two others got ill in a suspected hooch tragedy in Bihar’s Siwan district. A day earlier, one person died, and another got ill after consuming spurious liquor in the neighbouring Saran district.

Reports reaching the headquarters said that seven persons died after consuming spurious liquor at Madhar village under Bhagwanpur police limits in Siwan district late on Tuesday. Two others were undergoing treatment at a local hospital.

The victims gathered at a shop and consumed liquor late in the evening. They complained of loss of vision, vomiting and abdomen aches after reaching home. While six persons died during treatment, the seventh victim breathed his last on the way to Patna Medical College and Hospital (PMCH).

Arvind Singh (40), Ramendra Singh (30), Santosh Mahto (35), Munna (32) and Brij Mohan Singh (38) died during treatment at a local private clinic, Mohan Shah (28), a resident of Madhar village, breathed his last on way to the PMCH.

The remaining two deceased were stated to be residents of Bilaspur and Sarsaiya villages, who were part of the group that consumed illicit liquor at Madhar village.

Sources said that the family members of Arvind Singh performed the last rites late in the night on Tuesday. Senior officers of Siwan are tight-lipped over the incident as production, sale, consumption and storage of liquor is completely banned in Bihar under the new prohibition law.

The prohibition law came into effect in the state in 2016. Siwan district magistrate Mukul Kumar Gupta said that a team has been sent to the village to inquire into the matter. “We have received reports of the death of some people at Madhar village. The cause of death is yet to be ascertained,” he added.

A day earlier, one person died, and another got ill after consuming illicit liquor at Masarakh in Saran district. The deceased was identified as Ismael-Uddin, a resident of Ibrahimpur Kaiya village. Another victim is undergoing treatment at Masarakh Primary Health Centre. The victims had enjoyed a fish and rice party at the village on Monday night.