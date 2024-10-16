UP: Maid arrested for mixing urine in dough

GHAZIABAD: A maid working for a real estate businessman for eight years has been arrested for allegedly mixing urine in the dough used to make rotis, police said.

The maid, identified as Reena (32) from Shanti Nagar Colony here, was caught on camera committing the alleged act, police said.

The incident came to light when Rupam, house owner Nitin Gautam's wife, noticed her family members experiencing liver problems.

Suspecting a foul play, she began monitoring the maid's activities in the kitchen.

Gautam secretly recorded a video using his mobile phone, which captured the maid allegedly mixing urine in the flour.