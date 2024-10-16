West Bengal: Charred body of missing Class XII girl recovered, rape and murder suspected

KOLKATA: The body of a Class XII student, missing since Tuesday evening in Nadia’s Krishnanagar, was discovered near a Durga Puja pandal on Wednesday morning.

The charred body was partially unclothed. A report said that the body was found 500 meters from the office of the Superintendent of Police.

Police in Krishnanagar have arrested the boyfriend of the victim, with whom she had reportedly gone for an evening snack on Tuesday before she went missing.

Soon after interrogating the youth police also arrested his parents.

The suspect has been identified as Rahul Bose 24.

The victim's parents sell flowers on the roadside for a living.

The incident comes at a time when the ruling Trinamool Congress is facing opposition heat over the rape and murder of a 31-year-old postgraduate trainee doctor at the state-run RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata.

The suspected sexual assault and murder of the Class XII student has happened the same day chief minister Mamata Banerjee participated in a Durga Puja Carnival at Calcutta’s Red Road while those seeking justice for the RG Kar victim were holding a protest meet.

Locals at the pandal in Krishnanagar town’s Ramkrishnapara saw the body early in the morning.

According to a police officer in Krishnanagar, the victim had an affair with the youth but over the last few days their relationship had hit a rough patch.

Last evening the youth had asked to meet her, and she left her home around 7pm without informing anyone. The girl lived with her grandmother, aunt and uncle.

“As the victim had not returned home till 9pm, her grandmother called her parents and informed them that their daughter was yet to return home,” said a police officer.