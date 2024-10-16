Why Telangana site was chosen by Navy for India’s 2nd VLF radar station

DAMAGUNDAM: Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh laid the foundation stone for the Indian Navy’s very low-frequency (VLF) radar station at the Damagundam Reserve Forest site in Telangana’s Vikarabad district on Tuesday.

Located around 90 km from Hyderabad, it will be built at a cost of Rs 3,200 crore and help in communication with submarines.

Officer-in-charge of project implementation and execution at the radar station Captain GM Rao told TNIE that while three locations were identified initially, the Damagundam site was by far the most suitable location for the project.

The site was selected as it is located at an altitude of 250 feet and in the absence of mountains nearby, would allow nearly 300 km of unobstructed signal transmission. This would help the radar facility communicate with deployed units in the Indian Ocean, Arabian Sea and Bay of Bengal. The site also has to satisfy certain QRs (qualitative requirements) including soil conductivity tests and the absence of high-tension wires nearby up to a certain radius, Navy officials told this newspaper.

Telangana hosts a number of defence facilities. Hyderabad is a strategic location and has ordnance and missile facilities, and also a nuclear fuel complex, Telangana CM Revanth Reddy pointed out on Tuesday.

The Damagundam station, to be spread across 2,900 acres, is only the second such facility in the country. India’s first VLF radar station was commissioned in 1991 in Vijayanarayanam in Tamil Nadu. It was named as INS Kattabomman after the 18th century ruler of Panchalankurichi who fought the British.

Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi noted that the Vikarabad facility would complement the TN station.

15-year-long wait ends