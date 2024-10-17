Bomb threats: Centre plans strict norms, no-fly list option against perpetrators

NEW DELHI: The civil aviation ministry plans to put in place strict norms to prevent incidents of hoax bomb threats to airlines, including placing the perpetrators on the no-fly list, a senior official said on Thursday.

Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu said on Thursday said the ministry is looking at amending civil aviation regulations to ensure strict action is taken against incidents of bomb threats to airlines.

In four days, at least 25 flights of various Indian airlines received bomb threats, including international flights, and some of them were diverted.

Most of the threats have turned out to be hoaxes.

"We are taking things seriously...we will take action," Naidu said about the bomb threats.

He also emphasised that there needs to be changes in civil aviation rules and regulations to ensure strict action with respect to bomb threats to airlines.

To a query on whether there is a conspiracy behind the bomb threats, the minister said, "whatever we know now are that of individuals and minors..." He spoke on the sidelines of a function for the inauguration of a civil aviation park on the premises of the civil aviation ministry in the national capital.