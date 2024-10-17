Government departments told to solve pensioners’ woes in 21 days

NEW DELHI: The Centre on Wednesday directed all departments to redress pensioners’ grievances within 21 days. In the cases where redressal requires more time, the departments must provide an interim response, as per an official statement.

The decision follows a review of the Centralised Pension Grievances Redress and Monitoring System portal. The new guidelines emphasise a coordinated approach across ministries, ensuring that grievances cannot be dismissed without proper resolution.

A grievance cannot be closed without its conclusive redressal and an action-taken report should be filed in with the supporting information and documents at the time of closure of the grievance, said the statement from the personnel ministry.