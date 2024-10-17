Haryana poll results will not affect Maharashtra elections, says NCP chief Pawar

Pawar also addressed the unveiling of the new Lady of Justice statue at the Supreme Court, which features open eyes replacing the traditional blindfold and the Constitution in hand instead of a sword. He remarked, “A new direction has been shown by the CJI as this thought never occurred in this country.”

In response to a query regarding the INDIA bloc's strategy following the Congress's defeat in Haryana, he acknowledged the BJP's dominance in the state but emphasised the importance of Jammu and Kashmir's political developments.

When questioned about the Chief Election Commissioner's (CEC) decision not to freeze the NCP (SP)’s trumpet symbol, Pawar explained that the Election Commission of India (ECI) had informed them the picture of their party symbol was not very clear. However, he added, “So we can expect that it (the symbol) will not affect us,” as the image has now been enlarged for better visibility.

The NCP (SP) had previously requested the poll body to freeze the trumpet symbol, as it bears resemblance to the "man blowing turha" symbol formally allocated to their party.

Pawar also mentioned that the decision on which seats in Satara district the NCP (SP) would demand as part of the Maha Vikas Aghadi's seat-sharing will be determined by the party's state unit chief, Jayant Patil.

On the issue of projecting a chief ministerial candidate for the MVA, Pawar stated that the matter had been resolved among the three coalition constituents—Shiv Sena (UBT), Congress, and NCP (SP)—as clarified during a joint press conference with Uddhav Thackeray present.

Concluding, he hinted at a more significant role for Jayant Patil, saying, “Patil has a big responsibility as he is the state president of the party.”