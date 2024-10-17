India could have taken all of Pakistan during Kargil, but showed restraint: RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat

AHMEDABAD: In a sharp rebuke to Pakistan, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, during his two-day visit to Surat, Gujarat, highlighted India's restraint during the Kargil conflict.

Speaking at a Jain community program, Bhagwat stated that while Pakistan had initiated the Kargil intrusion, India had the capability to capture the entire country. However, he noted, the Indian Army was under strict orders not to cross the border. "We strike only where trouble arises. We don’t attack without reason, nor do we let others attack us," Bhagwat remarked, emphasizing India's policy of measured defence.

Addressing a gathering of Jain saints, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat stated, "We don’t beat without reason, nor do we let others beat us. We also assist those who stand against us in times of crisis."

He further commented on the Kargil conflict, saying, "Pakistan invaded during Kargil, and if India had wanted, it could have acted against the entire country. But our army was ordered not to cross the border—action was taken only where there was disturbance. Whether this was right or wrong is something to reflect on. The reason behind this is that our foundation is spiritual."