Indian Railways reduce advance reservation period to 60 days

NEW DELHI: Ahead of the festive season, the Ministry of Railways on Wednesday issued a circular stating that, with effect from November 1, the existing time limit for advance reservation will be reduced from 120 days to 60 days (excluding the date of journey). Travelers will no longer be able to book tickets under Advance Reservation Period (ARP) four months ahead of the decided date of travel.

The official circular sent by the Ministry to all principal chief commercial managers of all zones noted that since the decision will be implemented November 1 onwards, all the bookings done up to October 31, 2024, under the Advance Reservation Period (ARP) of 120 days will remain intact.

The railways, in the circular, added that cancellation of the booking made beyond the ARP of 60 days will, however, be permitted.

“There will be no change in the case of certain day time express trains like Taj Express, Gomati Express, where lower time limits for advance reservations are, at present, in force. There will also be no change in the case of a limit of 365 days for foreign tourists,” the Ministry of railway clearly stated out in the circular.