Maha talk to pick BJP candidates

NEW DELHI: The BJP Central Election Committee (CEC) meet, chaired by PM Narendra Modi, on Wednesday discussed candidate selection for the Maharashtra assembly polls.

The meet is on till filing of this report.

The meeting, held at the party headquarters, emphasised on selecting candidates based on their image and winnability in their respective constituencies. The CEC thoroughly analysed potential candidates for the 288-member assembly. It also considered the importance of caste dynamics and social engineering to ensure a balanced representation.

The discussions included how to accommodate allies in the seat-sharing arrangements, with Ajit Pawar-led NCP and Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena expressing desire for a larger share of seats within the ruling MahaYuti alliance.