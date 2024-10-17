Maha talk to pick BJP candidates

NEW DELHI: The BJP Central Election Committee (CEC) meet, chaired by PM Narendra Modi, on Wednesday discussed candidate selection for the Maharashtra assembly polls.
The meet is on till filing of this report.
The meeting, held at the party headquarters, emphasised on selecting candidates based on their image and winnability in their respective constituencies. The CEC thoroughly analysed potential candidates for the 288-member assembly. It also considered the importance of caste dynamics and social engineering to ensure a balanced representation.
The discussions included how to accommodate allies in the seat-sharing arrangements, with Ajit Pawar-led NCP and Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena expressing desire for a larger share of seats within the ruling MahaYuti alliance.
Sources said that candidates for more than 160 assembly seats were likely finalised. On Tuesday, the CEC had discussed the candidates selection for the Jharkhand assembly polls. PM Modi and other senior leaders of state and central units of the party were also also present at the meet.
The Maharashtra BJP core committee had initiated discussions with the central leadership on the seats held by party MLAs and candidates aspiring to contest. The meeting, attended by Home Minister Amit Shah and other leaders, took place at the residence of BJP national president JP Nadda.
Sources indicated that the BJP might field candidates on 155-160 seats, leaving the remaining ones for its allies.
The BJP is likely to release the final candidate lists for Maharashtra and Jharkhand either on Thursday or Friday. Sources said that selection of candidates for almost all seats in Maharashtra have been finalised. One the seat-share deal with allies is finalised, the party will announce the lists for both states. Sources said that consensus has already been reached on approximately 250-260 seats among MahaYuti partners.
Voting is scheduled on November 20 and the counting will take place on November 23. On Tuesday, the BJP poll panel discussed over 80% of the assembly seats in Jharkhand and candidates for the first phase of polls were approved.
The BJP is expected to announce the names for the 43 seats after the panel finalises seat-sharing in Maharashtra and its candidates’ list.