Reshuffle of governors likely after assembly polls

NEW DELHI: The Central government is likely to reshuffle gubernatorial positions in several states and Union Territories either by this month or next month.

The buzz of reshuffle assumes significance as several governors and lieutenant governors have already served for over three to five years, especially in BJP-ruled Uttar Pradesh, Left-ruled Kerala, Jammu and Kashmir and the Union Territories of Andaman and Nicobar Islands, and Dadar and Nagar Haveli and Daman Diu.

In Jammu and Kashmir, where statehood is expected to be restored after the assembly elections, L-G Manoj Sinha has been in office for over four years.