Reshuffle of governors likely after assembly polls

NEW DELHI: The Central government is likely to reshuffle gubernatorial positions in several states and Union Territories either by this month or next month.
The buzz of reshuffle assumes significance as several governors and lieutenant governors have already served for over three to five years, especially in BJP-ruled Uttar Pradesh, Left-ruled Kerala, Jammu and Kashmir and the Union Territories of Andaman and Nicobar Islands, and Dadar and Nagar Haveli and Daman Diu.
In Jammu and Kashmir, where statehood is expected to be restored after the assembly elections, L-G Manoj Sinha has been in office for over four years.
Speculations are rife that Ram Madhav, former BJP national general secretary who has close RSS links and has played a key role in the assembly elections, is likely to replace Sinha.
Arif Mohammad Khan has served as Kerala governor for more than five years. A source hinted at a possible new role for him either in gubernatorial position or something else because of his scholarly work.
Devendra Kumar Joshi, L-G of Andaman and Nicobar Islands since October 2017, may either retire or get new role in Kerala or Jammu and Kashmir.
Thawar Chand Gehlot, the governor of Congress-ruled Karnataka, and Acharya Devvrat, the governor of BJP-ruled Gujarat, have been in their positions for more than three years.
Goa governor PS Sreedharan Pillai, who assumed office on July 15, 2021, and Haryana governor Bandaru Dattatreya, who is in office since July 15, 2021, have also completed more than three years of their tenure on gubernatorial assignments. So are Madhya Pradesh governor Mangubhai C Patel Uttarakhand governor Gurmit Singh.
Uttar Pradesh governor Anandiben Patel has also completed over five years. RN Ravi of Tamil Nadu and PS Sreedharan Pillai of Goa have also served for over three years.
Sources say the reshuffle may take place either after the formation of new governments in Jammu and Kashmir and Haryana, or after assembly elections in Maharashtra and Jharkhand.
There is also a possibility of senior BJP leaders, who did not contest the Lok Sabha elections, being considered for gubernatorial or L-G positions. The names of former MPs Ashwani Choubey, VK Singh and Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi are also doing the rounds.
