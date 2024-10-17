Road accident in Mathura claims lives of four, including two toddlers

MATHURA: In a tragic incident, four individuals from Bihar, including two toddler girls, were killed and four others injured when a pickup truck they were travelling in met with an accident early on Thursday.

The accident occurred near Nagaria Satbisa on the Kosi Shergarh road, within the Kosi Kalan police station limits. The deceased have been identified as Gauri Devi (35), her daughter Komal (2), Kunti Devi (28), and her daughter Priyanka (2).

The injured victims, Kajal (17), Kumari Jira (19), Kumari Mana (21), and Gagan (3), were initially rushed to the community health centre in Kosi Kalan. However, their condition worsened, necessitating their transfer to the district hospital for further treatment.

According to Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Shailesh Kumar Pandey, the pickup truck, which was carrying labourers, crashed into an electric pole after one of its wires snapped. In a panic to escape the situation, the labourers jumped off the vehicle. "The driver tried to reverse the pickup truck, which led to the casualties. Tragically, the victims were run over by the vehicle, killing four and injuring four others," Pandey stated.

The victims, hailing from Gaya district in Bihar, were en route to Hodal in Haryana's Palwal district to work in a brick kiln. They had travelled to Aligarh by train before boarding the pickup truck for Palwal. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination, police confirmed.