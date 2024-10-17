Nation

SC defers hearing on pleas seeking reconsideration of 2022 PMLA verdict to November 27

A three-judge bench headed by Justice Surya Kant was informed by a lawyer that senior advocate Kapil Sibal, representing the petitioners, was not available today.
The Supreme Court of India (File Photo | Shekar Yadav, EPS)
NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court, on Thursday, postponed the hearing to November 27 on whether its 2022 verdict, which upheld the Enforcement Directorate's powers to arrest and attach property under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, needs to be reconsidered.

A three-judge bench headed by Justice Surya Kant was informed by a lawyer that senior advocate Kapil Sibal, representing the petitioners, was not available today.

"This is what happens. When we list, somebody is not available," the bench said.

The request for adjournment was not opposed by the ED's counsel.

The court was hearing a batch of pleas seeking reconsideration of the July 27, 2022, verdict of a three-judge bench on certain parameters.

In its 2022 verdict, the Supreme Court upheld the ED's powers of arrest and attachment of property involved in money laundering, search and seizure under the PMLA.

