Search operation underway in remote village in J-K's Poonch

JAMMU: A massive search operation is underway to track down terrorists in a remote village in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said on Thursday.

The search operation was launched jointly by police and army at Mohri Shahstar in Gursai top area late Wednesday night following information about the presence of some terrorists, they said.

They said security forces challenged the terrorists moving towards the forest, leading to a brief firing.

Reinforcements were rushed and a massive search operation is underway to track down the terrorists, the officials said, adding security forces have deployed drones and sniffer dogs, while a helicopter was also seen hovering over the forest area this morning.