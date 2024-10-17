SGPC rejects high priest Singh’s resignation, SAD apologies as it goes on back foot

SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami has rejected the resignation of Jathedar of Takht Sri Damdama Sahib, Talwandi Sabo and Giani Harpreet Singh.

He said that the SGPC has always respected the Jathedars of the Takhts and will always continue to do so. He said that the services rendered by Jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh at Takht Sri Damdama Sahib and Akal Takht Sahib have been commendable and the community needs his services in future also.

Dhami appealed to Harpreet Singh to continue his services. "I decline his resignation. I have conveyed this to him over phone," he said.

He also appealed to Valtoha not to utter anything against the high priests. He said that the community is currently going through a critical period, as anti-Panth forces are constantly targeting Sikh institutions. In such a time, it is the common responsibility of all to avoid any dispute and work for the greater interests of the community.

He said that already RSS, BJP and anti-Panth forces are moving forward intending to break Sikh institutions. He pointed out recent instances such as the formation of a separate Haryana Sikh Gurudwara Management Committee after breaking SGPC and direct interference of the government in the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee besides the interference in the management of Takht Sri Hazur Sahib Nanded and Takht Sri Harmandar Patna Sahib, as examples of this phenomenon.

He also said their hands are now moving towards Punjab as well, about which the community needs to think. He said that it is not right to get into any controversy for the strength of the community’s institutions.

He added that the Jathedar of Akal Takht Sahib has already ordered that no statement should be made by any party against each other with regards to the ongoing matter of SAD. He appealed on behalf of the SGPC that no leader should make such statement which hurts the honour of Sikh institutions and the community.