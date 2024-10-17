WHO urges expansion of lifesaving midwifery care for women, babies

NEW DELHI: Strengthening midwives’ role in maternity and newborn care services would save millions of lives each year while significantly enhancing women’s overall experience of care, according to a new publication released today by the World Health Organization (WHO) and partners.

Recent modelling shows that universal access to midwifery care could avert more than 60% of all maternal and newborn deaths and stillbirths – amounting to 4.3 million lives saved annually by 2035 – and that even a more modest 10% increase in coverage could save 1.3 million lives each year.

Highlighting their critical role in providing maternity and newborn care, the WHO noted that there is a shortage of around 9,00, 000 midwives globally today.

Many face challenges in terms of pay, access to education and working conditions – with this largely female workforce often amongst the lowest-paid cadre of health workers.