With 446 species, Kaziranga emerges India’s second butterfly diversity hub

NEW DELHI: Assam’s Kaziranga National Park, famous for its one-horned rhino population, has also earned the distinction of being the second butterfly diversity hub, after Namdapha National Park in Arunachal Pradesh.
Years of research carried out by Dr Monsoon Jyoti Gogoi, a young scientist from Kaziranga, has brought to the fore that more than 446 butterfly species have been reported from the park.
Gogoi, who has been studying butterflies in the region since 2007, shared that the first-ever ‘Butterfly Conservation Meet-2024’, held in September, focused on detailed butterfly records. The meet attracted approximately 40 butterfly enthusiasts from across India including participants from the North Eastern Hill University, Cotton University, various Assam colleges, Maharashtra forest department, Corbett Foundation, and key members of the North East Butterflies group.
“Kaziranga now ranks second in butterfly species diversity among India’s protected areas, after Namdapha National Park,” said Gogoi, adding, “This record is particularly significant given Kaziranga’s location outside the Himalayan and Patkai mountain ranges, making its high species diversity a remarkable achievement.”
He said that apart from the national park, the Panbari reserve Forest in Kaziranga is also home to a diverse range of butterfly species.
A new pictorial guidebook on butterflies, authored by Gogoi, documents 446 species of butterflies recorded in Kaziranga, 18 of which are new in India.
The new records include Burmese Threering, Glassy Cerulean, Dark-bordered Hedge Blue, Andaman Yellow Banded Flat, Ferrar’s Cerulean, Great Red-vein Lancer, Peacock Oakblue, Singled-lined Flash, Yellow-tailed Awlking, White Palm Bob, Dark-dusted Palm Dart, Clavate Banded Demon, Pale-marked Ace, Yellow Onyx, Long-winged Hedge Blue, Ace sp, Hill Ace and Dwarf Banded Demon.
Gaurab Nandi Das from the Czech Republic gave insights on ‘taxonomy of butterflies’ at the meet, which aims to elevate awareness around the importance of butterfly conservation in Kaziranga.
