With 446 species, Kaziranga emerges India’s second butterfly diversity hub

NEW DELHI: Assam’s Kaziranga National Park, famous for its one-horned rhino population, has also earned the distinction of being the second butterfly diversity hub, after Namdapha National Park in Arunachal Pradesh.

Years of research carried out by Dr Monsoon Jyoti Gogoi, a young scientist from Kaziranga, has brought to the fore that more than 446 butterfly species have been reported from the park.

Gogoi, who has been studying butterflies in the region since 2007, shared that the first-ever ‘Butterfly Conservation Meet-2024’, held in September, focused on detailed butterfly records. The meet attracted approximately 40 butterfly enthusiasts from across India including participants from the North Eastern Hill University, Cotton University, various Assam colleges, Maharashtra forest department, Corbett Foundation, and key members of the North East Butterflies group.