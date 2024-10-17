Women voters crucial in Raipur South assembly by-poll

RAIPUR: The upcoming by-poll for the Raipur (South) Assembly constituency seat will remain notable for three reasons—the role of women voters that might play a decisive role over men, the stronghold seat for the BJP since 1990 and for the highest number of independent candidates often propped up in the poll fray. This assembly seat has witnessed a bipolar contest between the two national parties—BJP and Congress in every election held so far.

The Election Commission of India has announced a by-poll to be conducted for the Raipur (South) Assembly segment on November 13 after the seat fell vacant following enior BJP leader Brijmohan Agrawal, an eight-time MLA, elected as a member of parliament from the Raipur Lok Sabha seat. The assembly seat remained a strong citadel for the ruling party since 1990. The Congress won here only in the 1980 and 1985 polls.

Out of the 2.70 lakh voters, female voters with over 1.37 lakh outnumber men having a strength of 1.33 lakh. They will exercise their franchise in 253 polling booths.

The parties have geared up for the by poll with the BJP already having a majority figure in the state assembly looked confident to retain the seat by defending its bastion.

According to the BJP leaders, the ‘Modi Ki Guarantee’ factor besides the performance of the Vishnu Deo Sai government in the last 10 months will play a major role in giving the BJP a clear edge in the upcoming by-polls.

However, the opposition Congress, has begun working on to capture the seat targeting the BJP over alleged ‘failures" in governance and a ‘deteriorating law and order situation’ in the state.

According to the sources, both BJP and Congress have shortlisted their potential leaders and are likely to finalise their respective candidates by next week.

The Raipur (South) constituency previously saw 49 candidates in the poll fray out of which 47 were independents.