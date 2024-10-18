19-year-old molestation survivor dies at hospital six days after being set ablaze by molestor’s son

BHOPAL: Six days after she was allegedly set ablaze by the son of the man who molested her, a 19-year-old alleged molestation survivor woman succumbed to burn injuries at the MY Hospital in Indore on Friday morning.

The woman, who had been under treatment at the hospital’s ICU since October 12, was shifted to the ward, following marked improvement in her condition. But her health started suddenly deteriorating on Thursday night and despite efforts by doctors, she couldn’t be saved, official sources in Indore and Khandwa district said.

On October 12, when the woman had just come out of the bathroom (outside her house), Arjun, the son of the man who molested the woman, set her ablaze after pouring kerosene in Khandwa district. She was first rushed to the Khandwa district hospital, from where doctors referred to MY Hospital in Indore.

The accused, Arjun, was arrested on October 12 only and the attempt to murder case against him, now automatically turns into a murder case.

Earlier, on October 7, the same woman had complained to the local police in Khandwa district, about a middle-aged man Mangilal Balai, having molested her in the agriculture fields. Both the woman and the alleged molester were distant relatives, hailing from the same scheduled caste.