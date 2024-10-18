Amritpal Singh linked to murder of Sikh activist as Punjab police arrest three suspects

CHANDIGARH: Amritpal Singh, the Khadoor Sahib MP and pro-Khalistan sympathiser currently held in Assam’s Dibrugarh Central Jail under the National Security Act (NSA), has been linked to the killing of Sikh activist Gurpreet Singh.

Punjab Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav announced today that the state police have solved the murder of Gurpreet Singh, also known as Bhodi, from Hari Nau village. Three associates of gangster-turned-terrorist Arshdeep Singh, alias Arsh Dalla, who is believed to be the mastermind behind the killing, have been arrested.

"Those arrested have been identified as Bilal Ahmed alias Fauji, Guramardeep Singh alias Pontu and Arshdeep Singh alias Jhandu. As per the information, Gurpreet Singh was shot dead on October 9 this year while returning back home from the village Gurudwara on his motorcycle,’’ he said.

Yadav revealed that the investigation has uncovered that Gurpreet Singh's murder was planned from abroad by Arsh Dalla and others. He noted that separate modules were used for reccee and carrying out the killing, with different handlers abroad. The criminals employed "cut outs" to conceal their involvement in the conspiracy, he added.

"The three arrested persons constituted part of the reccee module, being handled by Canada-based Karamveer Singh alias Gora. The reccee module passed on crucial information to the shooter module through their handlers and cut outs,” he said.