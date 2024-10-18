CBI chargesheet against Karti in graft case linked to Chinese visa

NEW DELHI: The CBI has filed a chargesheet against Congress MP Karti Chidambaram and others following its investigations into alleged bribery in facilitating visas for Chinese nationals of a power company in 2011 when his father P Chidambaram was home minister, officials said on Thursday.

The chargesheet was filed before a special court here. The CBI has named Karti, the Lok Sabha MP from Sivaganga, his aide S Bhaskararaman, Talawandi Sabo Power Ltd (TSPL), among others, according to officials. The CBI has invoked charges of criminal conspiracy, cheating, and forgery under IPC and the Prevention of Corruption Act.