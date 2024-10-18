CBI chargesheet against Karti in graft case linked to Chinese visa

NEW DELHI: The CBI has filed a chargesheet against Congress MP Karti Chidambaram and others following its investigations into alleged bribery in facilitating visas for Chinese nationals of a power company in 2011 when his father P Chidambaram was home minister, officials said on Thursday.
The chargesheet was filed before a special court here. The CBI has named Karti, the Lok Sabha MP from Sivaganga, his aide S Bhaskararaman, Talawandi Sabo Power Ltd (TSPL), among others, according to officials. The CBI has invoked charges of criminal conspiracy, cheating, and forgery under IPC and the Prevention of Corruption Act.
The chargesheet has been filed after two-year probe into the case, registered in 2022, where it had alleged that Punjab-based TSPL was setting up a 1,980 MW thermal power plant and the work was outsourced to a Chinese firm Shandong Electric Power Construction Corp. The project was running behind its schedule.
The CBI FIR alleged that an executive of TSPL approached Karti through Bhaskararaman in order to avoid penal actions for the delay.