ED arrests Bihar cadre IAS officer Sanjeev Hans and ex-RJD MLA Gulab Yadav in money laundering case

PATNA: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday arrested senior Bihar cadre IAS officer Sanjeev Hans and former RJD MLA Gulab Yadav in connection with a money laundering case.

A team of officials from the federal agency conducted a raid at the IAS officer’s official residence in Patna and took him into custody. Gulab Yadav, former RJD MLA from Jhanjharpur in Madhubani district, was detained in New Delhi under the provisions of Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

The arrest followed a few hours of searches carried out at three different locations related to the 1997-batch IAS officer in Patna and New Delhi. Hans, who had recently been posted as principal secretary in state energy department, was removed from there after complaints of corruption were made against him.

Sources said that the senior bureaucrat and the former legislator were arrested for being involved in corrupt practices.

The money laundering case stems from an FIR lodged by the Bihar police. The special vigilance unit of the Bihar police lodged a case on the recommendation of ED, which had found evidence of financial irregularities against Sanjeev Hans.