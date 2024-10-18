Former AAP minister Satyendar Jain walks out of Tihar jail after Delhi court grants him bail in money laundering case

NEW DELHI: Senior AAP leader and former Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain walked out of the Tihar Jail Friday evening, hours after a city court granted him bail in a money laundering case.

Delhi Chief Minister Atishi and senior Aam Aadmi Party leaders, including Manish Sisodia and Sanjay Singh, received him, who was in jail for around two years.

Sisodia hugged him as his party colleague walked out of the jail.

In his first reaction after the release, Jain alleged that he was arrested to stall the AAP government's projects such as Mohalla Clinics and Yamuna river cleaning.

He also alleged that he and AAP leaders like Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia and Sanjay Singh were arrested to dissuade common people from joining politics in the country.

He charged that his arrest was part of an attempt to defame Kejriwal who is working hard to ensure the government works for common man and not for a few chosen ones.

"We will continue our fight against injustice and work for the common man," Jain told a crowd of AAP leaders and workers outside the Tihar jail after his release.

He was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate on May 30, 2022, on the charge of laundering money through four companies allegedly linked to him.

Earlier in the day, the Rouse Avenue court here granted bail to Jain, citing "delay in trial" and his "long incarceration".