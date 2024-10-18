Liberty under Constitution supersedes PMLA conditions: Delhi court in Satyendar Jain bail order

The court order further stated the constitutional twin conditions necessarily had a mitigating effect on the rigours of the statutory twin conditions under stringent PMLA when liberty was of core value.

The judge, who also issued a release warrant for Jain, granted the relief on a personal bond of Rs 50,000 with one surety of like amount.

Jain, however, was saddled with a slew of riders, which included cooperating with the investigation and not trying to interfere with the probe.

He was directed to appear before the investigating officer and the court whenever required.

"Accused will not contact any witnesses, and will not travel outside India without the court's prior permission," the court ordered.

The moment judge pronounced the order, Jain's wife Poonam and daughter Shreya, who were present in the courtroom, broke down.

Shreya spoke to mediapersons later and said Diwali had arrived early for the family.

"We always knew this would happen and it was only a matter of time. We are happy that the court gave us justice. Diwali is approaching and we think it has come early for us this year, and we are happy and enthusiastic for him," she told the court.

Poonam shared that she had kept her hopes alive.

"It was a tough time for us, but I always had faith because he has never done any wrong in his life. We have waited for very long," she said.

The ED case stems from an FIR lodged against Jain by the CBI in 2017 under the Prevention of Corruption Act.